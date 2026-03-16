Apple AirPods Max 2, with improved ANC, arrives in India 

Apple has officially launched the AirPods Max 2 in India. The premium over-the-ear headphones come with a price tag of ₹67,900. The new model is a major upgrade from its predecessor and comes with improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), enhanced sound quality, and several new intelligent features powered by Apple's latest H2 chip.

Upgrade ANC and Transparency mode improvements The AirPods Max 2 comes with five color options: Midnight, Starlight, Orange, Purple, and Blue. The new model promises ANC that's up to 1.5 times better than the previous generation. This means it can block out more external noise like airplane engines or train sounds. The Transparency mode has also been improved with new computational audio algorithms and a refined microphone array for a more natural environmental sound experience.

Audio enhancements The headphones enhance spatial audio experience The AirPods Max 2 has a new high dynamic range amplifier for cleaner audio without losing the original sound profile. It also enhances Spatial Audio with better instrument separation, consistent bass response, and clearer mids/highs. When connected via the included USB-C cable, users can enjoy the 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio for music, movies, and gaming.

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Smart capabilities The H2 chip powers several intelligent features The H2 chip in AirPods Max 2 powers several intelligent features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation. Adaptive Audio automatically balances noise cancellation and transparency based on surrounding sound levels. The Conversation Awareness lowers audio volume when the user starts talking to someone nearby, while Live Translation can help users communicate across languages during in-person conversations.

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Creator's choice AirPods Max 2 can help creators Apple is also marketing the AirPods Max 2 as a tool for creators. The headphones offer studio-quality audio recording, making it easier for the podcasters, interviewers, and musicians to capture clearer and more natural-sounding voice recordings. Other features include Loud Sound Reduction to limit the exposure to excessive environmental noise while maintaining listening quality, and Personalized Volume that automatically adjusts audio levels based on a user's listening preferences over time.