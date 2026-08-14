Apple alerts 110 countries about spyware targeting iPhones iPads Macs
Apple just sent out alerts to users in 110 countries, warning them about possible spyware targeting iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The threat could seriously compromise your privacy.
Since 2021, Apple has flagged these risks in more than 150 countries.
Apple suggests Lockdown Mode after alert
If you got a notification on your lock screen saying "Apple detected a mercenary spyware attack targeted at your iPhone," don't ignore it.
Apple suggests turning on Lockdown Mode. This feature makes it far more difficult for spyware attacks to succeed.
The company has made it easier for people to secure their devices and get help if needed.
John Scott-Railton says alerts expose misuse
These warnings have actually helped expose wider misuse of surveillance tech.
John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at digital research group Citizen Lab, said the improved alerts push people to seek help, sometimes revealing bigger scandals, like the recent spyware drama during the Polish election.