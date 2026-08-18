Apple alerts users in 110 countries about mercenary spyware threats

Apple says this kind of spyware is "Such attacks are vastly more sophisticated than regular cybercriminal activity, as mercenary spyware attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices."

Apple warns that such attacks are sophisticated and complex, built by private companies for government clients: think Pegasus from NSO Group.

The good news? Apple reassures that these attacks are rare and only aimed at a small group of people based on their roles or activities.

The alerts are meant to help those most at risk keep their devices safe.