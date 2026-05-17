Apple and Google flag satellite concerns with India's telecom regulator
Apple has flagged concerns over direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity rolling out in India, saying it shouldn't mean users need new hardware or phone recertification.
They raised these points with the Department of Telecommunications, and Google also chimed in about battery drain and antenna size challenges for smaller devices.
Major firms urge India pause D2D
Most big players, including Apple, think India should wait on launching D2D until the global tech scene is ready.
The International Telecommunication Union will decide which spectrum bands to use at a conference in late 2027.
Meanwhile, countries like the US and Canada are already experimenting with D2D services, like Starlink teaming up with T-Mobile.
India's telecom regulator weighing D2D spectrum
India's telecom regulator is still figuring out whether D2D will use satellite or mobile spectrum, a call that'll shape how (and when) universal smartphone access becomes reality, especially for areas without regular coverage.