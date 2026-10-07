Apple and LG are developing smart home devices
What's the story
Apple is teaming up with LG to develop a range of smart home products, including a video doorbell, thermostat, and indoor camera. The new line will be branded under LG but will work with Apple's upcoming smart home hub. The collaboration was first reported by Bloomberg and the LG devices are expected to be announced next week.
Product details
Some products are expected to support Thread and Matter protocols
The new line of smart home devices will also include a deadbolt lock, outdoor security camera, and floodlight camera.
Some of these products are expected to support Thread and Matter protocols as part of a "formal reboot" for Apple's HomeKit platform.
The door lock will also feature ultra-wideband technology that could automatically unlock when a user approaches their door.
Hub features
Apple to introduce new smart home hub later this month
Apple's rumored smart home hub, which is powered by Siri AI, will come with a six-inch display.
The device can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table.
It is expected to be unveiled later this month, along with a new HomePod mini and an updated Apple TV device.