Apple and Samsung launch foldables in India at ₹200,000+
Apple and Samsung are bringing their foldable smartphones to India soon, but get ready for sticker shock: prices start above ₹200,000.
Samsung's new book-style foldable lands next month, while Apple is making its debut in this category.
The high price tags are thanks to tricky engineering, supply chain hiccups from regional tensions involving Iran, and expensive memory chips.
India smartphone sales may fall 5%-8%
India's smartphone sales have been dropping since 2021 and could fall another 5% to 8% this year.
Even with all the buzz, foldables make up just 0.4% of the market, 600,000 units expected by 2026.
Retailers want brands to offer zero-interest payment plans for up to three years so more people can afford them, but unless there's real competition, prices probably won't budge much.