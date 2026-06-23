Apple and Samsung launch foldables in India at ₹200,000+

India smartphone sales may fall 5%-8%

India's smartphone sales have been dropping since 2021 and could fall another 5% to 8% this year.

Even with all the buzz, foldables make up just 0.4% of the market, 600,000 units expected by 2026.

Retailers want brands to offer zero-interest payment plans for up to three years so more people can afford them, but unless there's real competition, prices probably won't budge much.