Tata Electronics just suffered a massive data breach
What's the story
Tata Electronics has confirmed a cybersecurity incident after over 200,000 files were found on the dark web. The data leak is said to include confidential documents from tech giants Apple and Tesla, as well as employee information and manufacturing specifications. Despite the breach, Tata Electronics maintains that its business operations remain unaffected.
Cyber attack
World Leaks claims responsibility for the attack
The ransomware group World Leaks has claimed responsibility for the data leak. They posted over 200,000 files on the dark web, including component design and specification papers of Apple and Tesla. Apple is investigating the breach and conducting a "full analysis," according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Tata Electronics had received a ransom demand related to this incident.
Supply chain impact
Breach adds to Tata's troubles in India
The data breach is another blow to Apple's supply chain in India, where Tata has been accused of contaminating farmlands near one of its iPhone parts plants. Despite this setback, Tata is becoming one of Apple's most important manufacturing partners outside China. This expansion is a key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India an electronics manufacturing hub.
Data disclosure
Nike break-in hackers also leaked data from Tata Electronics
World Leaks, which had also claimed responsibility for a Nike break-in, has posted the stolen data from Tata Electronics on its dark net website. The authenticity of the data remains unverified. The leaked files include emails, event logs spanning several years, and passport copies of employees including the foreign nationals.
Confidential data
Leaked documents showed proprietary information about Apple, Tesla
The leaked data also contained sensitive information about Apple and Tesla. One 52-page document, marked as proprietary to Apple, detailed quality inspection standards for iPhone circuit board components. Another purported Tesla 2023 document labeled "TRADE SECRET" showed certain drawings for its project Highland, an internal codename for a revamped Model 3 sedan.