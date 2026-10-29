Apple announces 1st touchscreen MacBook Pro with iOS-style Dynamic Island
Technology
Apple just announced its first-ever touchscreen MacBook Pro, finally bringing touch controls to the classic laptop.
Instead of overhauling macOS, Apple added the iOS-style Dynamic Island, so you can tap and swipe for quick actions like AirDrops or music controls (no learning curve needed).
Apple enables touch gestures, app support
You'll get all the usual touchscreen moves (pinch-to-zoom, drag-and-drop, and swipe-to-scroll) baked right in.
Apple's own apps are already set up for touch, and popular third-party apps like Notion and Zoom are expected to jump on board soon.
This launch is part of Apple's bigger 2026 innovation push alongside new devices like iPhone Duo and HomeView display.