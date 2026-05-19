Apple announces 36 Design Award finalists with 2 Indian apps
Technology
Apple just dropped its list of 36 finalists for the Design Awards, spotlighting apps and games that really stand out for creativity and technology.
With WWDC 2026 coming up in June, two Indian apps, Guitar Wiz and Katha Room, have made the cut.
Guitar Wiz accessibility, Katha Room Gond-inspired
Guitar Wiz is all about making music accessible, offering features like VoiceOver support and Dynamic Type so everyone can join in.
Katha Room brings bedtime stories to life with a Gond art-inspired interface, celebrating Indian folklore and cultural roots.
Fingers crossed for these homegrown favorites.