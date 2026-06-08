Apple announces macOS 27 'Golden Gate' with AI, Siri revamp Technology Jun 08, 2026

Apple just announced macOS 27 "Golden Gate" at WWDC 2026, bringing some cool upgrades to Macs.

The highlight? New AI tools that make organizing documents and searching much easier, plus a redesigned Siri that feels more natural to use.

Apple is also shifting its focus fully to Macs with their own chips, promising faster performance and better battery life.