Apple announces macOS 27 'Golden Gate' with AI, Siri revamp
Technology
Apple just announced macOS 27 "Golden Gate" at WWDC 2026, bringing some cool upgrades to Macs.
The highlight? New AI tools that make organizing documents and searching much easier, plus a redesigned Siri that feels more natural to use.
Apple is also shifting its focus fully to Macs with their own chips, promising faster performance and better battery life.
Apple ends major Intel Mac updates
This update polishes the Liquid Glass look for clearer visuals.
It's also the end of major updates for Intel Macs, so only Apple silicon devices get the new features.
Expect smarter recommendations, advanced search options, and a Siri that's actually helpful.
The update will be free later this year for eligible Macs.