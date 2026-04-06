Apple approves eGPU drivers bringing external GPUs back to Macs Technology Apr 06, 2026

Apple just brought back external GPU (eGPU) support for its M-series Macs after dropping it when the M1 chip launched in 2020.

Tiny Corp confirmed its AMD and NVIDIA eGPU drivers are now approved by Apple, so users can plug in extra graphics power again: great news for anyone needing more muscle than the built-in chips offer.