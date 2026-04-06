Apple approves eGPU drivers bringing external GPUs back to Macs
Technology
Apple just brought back external GPU (eGPU) support for its M-series Macs after dropping it when the M1 chip launched in 2020.
Tiny Corp confirmed its AMD and NVIDIA eGPU drivers are now approved by Apple, so users can plug in extra graphics power again: great news for anyone needing more muscle than the built-in chips offer.
eGPUs boost AI and data performance
With eGPU support returning, Mac users can now connect Thunderbolt or USB 4 eGPUs from NVIDIA or AMD to boost performance, especially for AI projects and data-heavy work.
This is a big win for researchers, developers, or anyone who wants to push their Mac beyond everyday use.