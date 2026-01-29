Apple brings Halide's co-founder back to shape its design future

Apple is shaking up its design teams right now. Alan Dye, who led Human Interface Design, recently left for Meta (in December 2025). Now Stephen Lemay, a longtime Apple veteran, has stepped in. Plus, John Ternus—seen as Tim Cook 's likely successor—is overseeing all hardware and software design teams. De With's fresh perspective arrives at a pretty crucial moment.

Who is Sebastiaan de With?

Before launching Lux (the company behind Halide) in 2016, de With designed for brands like Sony and Mozilla. He's well-known among photographers and designers alike.

On joining Apple again he shared, "So excited to work with the very best team in the world on my favorite products."

Meanwhile, Lux just dropped a public preview of Halide Mark III with cool new features that mimic film vibes.