Apple brings Halide's co-founder back to shape its design future
Sebastiaan de With, the creative mind behind the popular iPhone camera app Halide, is rejoining Apple—this time as part of their Human Interface Design team.
It's a homecoming for de With, who previously freelanced on Apple projects like iCloud and Find My.
His return comes just as Apple's design leadership is seeing some big changes.
Why does this matter?
Apple is shaking up its design teams right now.
Alan Dye, who led Human Interface Design, recently left for Meta (in December 2025). Now Stephen Lemay, a longtime Apple veteran, has stepped in.
Plus, John Ternus—seen as Tim Cook's likely successor—is overseeing all hardware and software design teams.
De With's fresh perspective arrives at a pretty crucial moment.
Who is Sebastiaan de With?
Before launching Lux (the company behind Halide) in 2016, de With designed for brands like Sony and Mozilla. He's well-known among photographers and designers alike.
On joining Apple again he shared, "So excited to work with the very best team in the world on my favorite products."
Meanwhile, Lux just dropped a public preview of Halide Mark III with cool new features that mimic film vibes.