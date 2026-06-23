Apple brings inline message replies to RCS in iOS 27
Apple is finally making it easier for iPhone and Android users to chat.
With iOS 27, you can now reply directly to specific messages in RCS chats, something that used to work only with iMessage.
Until now, all you could do was react with an emoji or a Tapback, so this is a nice upgrade if your group chats are a mix of green and blue bubbles.
Apple adopts RCS Universal Profile
This feature is part of Apple's push to make messaging smoother between Android and iPhone by adopting the latest RCS Universal Profile.
Inline replies are live in the developer beta (though there are still some bugs), with a public beta coming next month and the full release set for this fall alongside the iPhone 18.
If you have an iPhone 11 or newer (including SE 2nd-gen+), you'll be able to try it out, no worries about compatibility.