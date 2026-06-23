Apple brings inline message replies to RCS in iOS 27

Apple adopts RCS Universal Profile

This feature is part of Apple's push to make messaging smoother between Android and iPhone by adopting the latest RCS Universal Profile.

Inline replies are live in the developer beta (though there are still some bugs), with a public beta coming next month and the full release set for this fall alongside the iPhone 18.

If you have an iPhone 11 or newer (including SE 2nd-gen+), you'll be able to try it out, no worries about compatibility.