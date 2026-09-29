Apple CEO John Ternus plans App Store changes soon
Technology
Apple's new CEO John Ternus is shaking things up with changes to the App Store aimed at boosting profits and bringing in more steady income.
While the exact changes are still under wraps, they are expected soon.
This comes around the same time Phil Schiller stepped down as App Store chief.
John Ternus partners with Eddy Cue
Ternus is teaming up with Eddy Cue to lead these updates. The App Store is a huge moneymaker for Apple (about $30 billion in revenue), so any tweaks here matter a lot.
Schiller left after Apple's legal battle with Epic Games but will remain associated with Apple in other capacities.
His exit signals that big shifts could be on the way for how the App Store works.