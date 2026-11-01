Apple CEO John Ternus says Siri updates focus on usefulness
Technology
Apple's CEO John Ternus says the company is taking its time with Siri updates because they want AI to actually make your experience better, not just chase trends.
He recently told Wired that Apple isn't interested in features just for hype, but in real improvements.
The new Siri was first shown off at WWDC in June and started beta testing last September.
Siri uses Gemini, keeps data private
The updated Siri is now smarter at understanding what you're doing, can answer a wider range of questions, and works better across different apps, all while keeping your data private thanks to on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute.
Built using Google's Gemini tech, these upgrades are about making life easier.
As Ternus put it, Ternus really likes where they're at.