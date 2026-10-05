Apple's new CEO getting deeply involved in product design
What's the story
Apple is witnessing a gradual shift in its operational dynamics under the leadership of its new CEO John Ternus. A recent report by Mark Gurman sheds light on this change, highlighting how Ternus's approach differs from his predecessor Tim Cook. While Cook focused on operations, sales, financial strategy, and supply chain management, Ternus is prioritizing product engineering and design.
Leadership delegation
Ternus delegates financial and operational tasks
Ternus has delegated much of the financial and operational tasks to Apple's Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh and Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan.
Instead, he is spending more time with Chief Hardware Officer Johny Srouji and hardware engineering head Tom Marieb.
This shift shows his deep involvement in product engineering, a departure from Cook's more broad-based approach to leadership.
Design involvement
Ternus takes an active role in design teams
Under Cook's leadership, Apple's Human Interface Design and Industrial Design teams didn't have a single executive overseeing both departments.
They reported to Jeff Williams until his retirement and then Tim Cook took over the responsibility.
However, after taking over as CEO, Ternus has taken an active role in these design studios due to their close coordination with hardware engineering.
Design strategy
A hands-on approach to design and product development
Since assuming the role of CEO, Ternus has immersed himself in Apple's Industrial Design and Human Interface teams.
He visits the design studio several times a week, sometimes multiple times a day. This hands-on approach highlights his commitment to product development and design at Apple.
Despite the continued need for a single leader overseeing these departments, Ternus's involvement could make him Apple's de facto design leader and ultimate decision-maker.