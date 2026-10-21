Apple CEO John Ternus told TIME iPhones make users smile
Technology
Apple CEO John Ternus just shared some behind-the-scenes details about how iPhones are designed to be more than just useful; they're meant to make you smile.
Apple's focus on making tech feel special, he told TIME, highlighting Apple's focus on making tech feel special.
Ternus highlights Apple's teamwork and AI
Ternus explained that close teamwork between designers and engineers is what leads to cool features like the Duo's inner screen animation and Kids Cue with Peanuts characters.
He also mentioned that Apple is particularly interested in using AI to offer more personalized experiences, so things just work better for you, even if you don't notice the tech doing its thing.