'You all have AI...actual intelligence': Steve Wozniak to grads

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak recently emphasized the superiority of human intelligence over artificial intelligence (AI) during a graduation ceremony at Grand Valley State University in Michigan. His remarks were met with applause and laughter from students, who appreciated his humorous take on the subject. Wozniak's comments come amid a wave of tech leaders facing backlash for their pro-AI speeches at similar events.

Speech highlights Wozniak's humorous take on human intelligence During his speech, Wozniak said, "You all have AI...actual intelligence." The line drew immediate cheers from the audience. He then humorously spoke about his long career in the tech world and how people have been trying to replicate a brain for years. "It takes nine months," he said, highlighting the complexity of human intelligence in a light-hearted manner.

Student response Viral clips and online praise Wozniak's comments came at a time when AI is rapidly changing industries and creating new opportunities in emerging fields. His focus on human ability, rather than the strong promotion of AI, made his message relatable to the audience. Clips of his speech went viral on social media, with users praising him for not hopping on the AI bandwagon in his address.

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