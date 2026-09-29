Apple confirms watchOS 27 and iPadOS 27 highlighting health tools
Technology
Apple just confirmed watchOS 27 and iPadOS 27, putting a bigger spotlight on health features.
The new watchOS brings improved treadmill tracking (thanks to machine learning), Spanish support for Workout Buddy, and even lets you connect AirPods Pro 3 heart rate data to compatible gym equipment through an iPhone.
Cycle Tracking now also gives heads-up alerts about perimenopause, making things a bit more helpful for users.
iPad Health app adds longevity section
On the iPad side, the Health app will now have a Longevity section where you can see how your fitness stats stack up against your actual age, pretty motivating stuff!
Powered by Apple Intelligence, these updates are all about giving you more personalized insights into your wellness journey.