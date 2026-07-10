Apple could hold iPhone 18 Pro event on September 8
Technology
Apple could shake things up by holding its big iPhone 18 Pro event on Tuesday, September 8, instead of the usual Wednesday.
Expect reveals for the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, and maybe even Apple's first foldable phone, rumored to be called the iPhone Ultra.
iOS 27 expected, Apple Intelligence possible
The keynote isn't just about hardware: Apple is also expected to show off fresh software like iOS 27.
There's buzz around "Apple Intelligence," a new AI feature for iPhones that could be announced too.
If you're planning to upgrade, preorders are tipped to start Friday, September 11, with devices and updates rolling out soon after.