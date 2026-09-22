Apple cuts more Fitness+ audio staff amid AI automation fears
Technology
Apple just let go of more staff from its Fitness+ audio team, the folks behind those Time to Walk and Time to Run workouts on your Apple Watch.
It's the second round of layoffs lately, as Apple, like a lot of tech companies, shifts focus amid concerns over job losses due to the rise of artificial intelligence and automation.
Apple moving Fitness+ into Health app
Earlier, Apple cut about 200 jobs from teams like Siri and Vision Pro, calling it a realignment to boost user experience.
Fitness+ isn't going away, but you might notice fewer new audio workouts.
On the bright side, Apple plans to fold Fitness+ into the Health app in the future, possibly with new video content, showing they're still looking for ways to keep things fresh and useful.