Apple debuts 1st touchscreen 14-inch MacBook Pro with Dynamic Island
Technology
Apple just dropped its first-ever touchscreen MacBook Pro at the Pro and Tell event.
This new laptop packs touch sensors, a super-bright 120Hz OLED display, and even brings back the glowing Apple logo.
You'll also get Dynamic Island for live updates and Siri AI built right in.
The 14-inch model starts at $2,899, with preorders open now and shipping from November 6.
Apple updates iPad mini M6 Macs
The iPad mini now rocks an 8.5-inch OLED screen and speedy A20 Pro chip, starting at $699.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro gets a boost with Apple's new M6 chip plus Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support (from $1,999).
And if you're into desktops, the latest iMacs keep their classic look but run on the M6 chip for better AI performance. Prices start at $1,499.