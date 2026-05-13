Apple debuts AI Siri 'always-on agent' at WWDC 2026
Technology
Apple's about to roll out a totally revamped Siri at WWDC 2026, and it's not just a simple voice assistant anymore.
Powered by advanced AI, the new Siri will act as an "always-on agent" that can handle tasks across your apps using your data, so it's set to feel way more helpful and personal than before.
Siri cards enable chats and actions
Siri's new look lets you swipe down on transparent cards to start chatbot-like chats, with mini cards popping up for things like weather updates, appointments, or notes.
It'll even offer smart web search answers in bullet points.
Siri could include actions like booking reservations or placing grocery delivery orders based on a list right from the assistant, finally making those everyday tasks smoother.