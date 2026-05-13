Apple debuts AI Siri 'always-on agent' at WWDC 2026 Technology May 13, 2026

Apple's about to roll out a totally revamped Siri at WWDC 2026, and it's not just a simple voice assistant anymore.

Powered by advanced AI, the new Siri will act as an "always-on agent" that can handle tasks across your apps using your data, so it's set to feel way more helpful and personal than before.