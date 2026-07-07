Apple debuts iOS 27 beta 3 with Siri voice customization

iOS 27 beta 3 adds sliders, bugs

You'll find handy sliders to test out changes using sample phrases like "You have one new message." There's also a fresh Reminders app icon.

You can now access Siri with voice commands, gestures on Dynamic Island, or the usual side button.

Just a heads-up: some users are seeing bugs like losing access to the new Siri or seeing their phone again begin indexing their data after updating, but Apple's likely to smooth these out in future releases.