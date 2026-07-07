Apple debuts iOS 27 beta 3 with Siri voice customization
Apple just rolled out iOS 27 beta 3, and the highlight is definitely the new Siri voice customization.
Now you can tweak how Siri sounds: choose different accents, adjust the speed, and even make its responses more expressive.
This update, announced at WWDC 2026 last month, is all about making your interactions with Siri feel more personal and natural.
iOS 27 beta 3 adds sliders, bugs
You'll find handy sliders to test out changes using sample phrases like "You have one new message." There's also a fresh Reminders app icon.
You can now access Siri with voice commands, gestures on Dynamic Island, or the usual side button.
Just a heads-up: some users are seeing bugs like losing access to the new Siri or seeing their phone again begin indexing their data after updating, but Apple's likely to smooth these out in future releases.