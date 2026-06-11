Apple debuts iOS 27 Recovery Assistant to auto-fix iPhone software

Apple adds recovery tools, details access

You'll also find a quick "Software Update" option to get your phone back to the latest version, plus an easy "Erase All Content and Settings" reset if you need a fresh start.

There's even a new "Diagnostics" mode for Apple Support to help figure out hardware or software issues.

Accessing these tools is pretty simple: just turn off your device, hold the power button until the Apple logo pops up, continue holding until a progress bar appears, and choose what you need from the recovery menu or plug it into a computer for Recovery Mode.