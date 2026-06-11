Apple debuts iOS 27 Recovery Assistant to auto-fix iPhone software
Apple just dropped some handy new recovery features in the iOS 27 developer beta, announced at WWDC on June 8.
The highlight is "Recovery Assistant," which lets your iPhone automatically spot and fix software glitches, so you don't have to stress over random bugs.
Apple adds recovery tools, details access
You'll also find a quick "Software Update" option to get your phone back to the latest version, plus an easy "Erase All Content and Settings" reset if you need a fresh start.
There's even a new "Diagnostics" mode for Apple Support to help figure out hardware or software issues.
Accessing these tools is pretty simple: just turn off your device, hold the power button until the Apple logo pops up, continue holding until a progress bar appears, and choose what you need from the recovery menu or plug it into a computer for Recovery Mode.