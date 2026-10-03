Apple debuts M5 Ultra Mac Studio with 4x LLM speed
Technology
Apple just rolled out its most powerful chip yet (the M5 Ultra) for the Mac Studio.
This new chip packs four times faster LLM prompt performance compared to the M3 Ultra, with an 80-core GPU, up to a 36-core CPU, and up to 512GB of unified memory.
You also get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and up to six Thunderbolt 5 ports for all your high-resolution display needs.
Apple sets prices and staggered availability
The Mac Studio with M5 Ultra and 96GB of unified memory starts at $5,499, while the new Mac mini (with the M6 chip) comes in at $899.
Preorders kicked off August 25, shipping begins September 22, and the Mac Studio with 512GB of memory won't be available until late October.
Interestingly, Apple's launching these outside their usual spring or fall schedule this time around.