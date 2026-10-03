Apple debuts M5 Ultra Mac Studio with 4x LLM speed

Apple just rolled out its most powerful chip yet (the M5 Ultra) for the Mac Studio.

This new chip packs four times faster LLM prompt performance compared to the M3 Ultra, with an 80-core GPU, up to a 36-core CPU, and up to 512GB of unified memory.

You also get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and up to six Thunderbolt 5 ports for all your high-resolution display needs.