Apple delays iPhone 18 launch to spring 2027, suppliers impacted
Technology
Apple is shaking up its usual September routine by delaying the standard iPhone 18 launch to spring 2027.
Largan Precision Chairman Lin En-ping lent weight to rumors of the move, saying a major US client (yes, Apple) has shifted product timelines to early next year, which is already impacting supplier schedules.
Apple adopts staggered iPhone release
This isn't just a one-off; Apple's switching to a staggered release strategy. Premium models will drop first, and more affordable ones like the base iPhone 18 will follow later, keeping sales buzzing all year.
Meanwhile, production on the current iPhone 17 is extended, so expect it to stick around longer than usual as Apple tries out this new approach.