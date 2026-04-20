Apple delays Mac Studio and MacBook Pro launches over RAM
Technology
Apple is possibly hitting pause on its new Mac Studio and MacBook Pro launches because there just isn't enough memory to go around right now.
The Mac Studio was supposed to drop mid-2026, but thanks to a global RAM shortage, driven by increased demand from users running local AI models, it's now expected closer to October.
Apple delays touchscreen MacBook Pro
The much-anticipated touchscreen MacBook Pro is also delayed, likely landing at the very end of 2026 or even early 2027.
On the bright side, Apple's software (macOS 27) is still on schedule, and the company seems to be waiting until it can meet demand properly and avoid launching into immediate stock shortages.