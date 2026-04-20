Apple delays MacBook Pro until early 2027 amid memory shortages
If you were waiting for the new MacBook Pro, there's a bit of a wait ahead. Apple has pushed its launch from late 2026 to early 2027.
The holdup comes from global memory shortages, making it tough to get enough RAM and SSDs for production, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
MacBook Pro may gain touchscreen
When it does arrive, expect some cool upgrades: OLED screens for sharper visuals, possibly a Dynamic Island-style cutout like on recent iPhones, and (big news) a touchscreen feature for the first time on a MacBook Pro.
Under the hood, Apple is planning M6 Pro and M6 Max chips for faster performance.
Mac Studio delayed to October 2026
These supply problems aren't only slowing down the MacBook Pro; they're also delaying updates to other products like the next Mac Studio, which might now launch in October 2026.