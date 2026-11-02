Apple developing 9-inch Home View with cameras on robotic arm
Technology
Apple is working on a fresh take for its Home View device, a 9-inch display that sits on a swiveling robotic arm.
Inspired by the old-school iMac G4 and Pixar's Luxo Jr., this gadget comes with cameras and sensors to help it interact with your space, like turning on lights or dodging obstacles, making home automation feel a bit more futuristic.
Apple eyes US home view 2027
The hardware design is already done, but Apple's still figuring out the software side. It's eyeing a US launch in 2027 for about $1,000, though it might slip to 2028.
Before landing on this idea, Apple explored robots that could follow users or help with chores.
The new device might be called Home View Ultra or Home View 360 and would upgrade the current 7-inch version.