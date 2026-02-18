Apple developing AI glasses, pin, camera AirPods in hardware push

Apple is gearing up to launch a range of innovative AI-powered wearables, including smart glasses, an AI pendant, and camera-equipped AirPods. The news comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who reported that all three devices will be equipped with cameras and connect seamlessly with iPhones. This integration will allow Siri to use visual context for executing various tasks.

Market competition Competing with Meta's smart glasses Apple's smart glasses, which are expected to go into production by December 2026, will directly compete with Meta's range of smart glasses. The device is expected to come with speakers, microphones, and a high-resolution camera for capturing photos and videos. It will also have another lens that would enable AI-powered features.

Tech capabilities Enhancing user experience with context-aware features The upcoming smart glasses from Apple have conflicting reports regarding the presence of a built-in display, but they will let users make calls, interact with Siri, play music, and take actions based on their surroundings. The device could also help identify objects in view, provide directions by referencing landmarks, and remind wearers of tasks in certain contexts. This is part of Apple's effort to make its devices more intelligent and context-aware.

Advertisement

Production strategy In-house development of smart glasses frames Unlike Meta, which partners with third-party companies like Ray-Ban and Oakley for its smart glasses, Apple plans to develop the frames of its smart glasses in-house. Prototypes of the device currently use a cable to connect with a battery pack and an iPhone. However, newer versions have the components embedded in the frame itself.

Advertisement