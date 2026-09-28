Apple developing lighter, cheaper Vision Pro headset codenamed N224
Technology
Apple is cooking up a new Vision Pro headset (codename N224) that's supposed to be lighter on your head and your wallet.
After some failed attempts with earlier models, Apple seems focused on making its future wearables more practical and appealing.
Apple targets smart glasses for 2027
To cut weight, Apple is testing materials like plastic and titanium, and is even playing with a design that moves the battery and computing parts into a separate "puck," though not everyone at Apple is sold on that idea.
The company also wants to launch smart glasses by 2027 to rival Meta's Ray-Bans.
But if you're waiting for the next Vision Pro, don't hold your breath: it probably won't land until late 2028 or early 2029.