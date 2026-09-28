Apple developing lighter, cheaper Vision Pro headset codenamed N224

To cut weight, Apple is testing materials like plastic and titanium, and is even playing with a design that moves the battery and computing parts into a separate "puck," though not everyone at Apple is sold on that idea.

The company also wants to launch smart glasses by 2027 to rival Meta's Ray-Bans.

But if you're waiting for the next Vision Pro, don't hold your breath: it probably won't land until late 2028 or early 2029.