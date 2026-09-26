Apple developing screenless fabric fitness band with health sensors
Technology
Apple is cooking up a new fitness tracker this time without a screen.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device will likely have a slim fabric band and a sensor-equipped computing module that could track things like heart rate and sleep.
It's still early days (think "technology investigation" phase), with Apple chair Tim Cook and service chief Eddy Cue taking a keen interest in the project.
But don't expect it on your wrist before 2028.
Tracker works alongside Apple Watch
This tracker is meant to collect accurate health data and will work alongside Apple Watch, with its own app for deeper insights.
It's all part of Apple's push to level up in the booming world of health-focused wearables, as more people look for smarter ways to track their wellness.