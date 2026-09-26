Apple developing screenless fabric fitness band with health sensors

Apple is cooking up a new fitness tracker this time without a screen.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device will likely have a slim fabric band and a sensor-equipped computing module that could track things like heart rate and sleep.

It's still early days (think "technology investigation" phase), with Apple chair Tim Cook and service chief Eddy Cue taking a keen interest in the project.

But don't expect it on your wrist before 2028.