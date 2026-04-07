Apple discounts M5 MacBook Air $150 on Amazon, Best Buy

Double storage and faster transfers

These new MacBook Airs double the storage of older models and offer faster file transfers, with significantly faster read and write speeds that rival the M5 MacBook Pro.

They're built to handle heavy multitasking without crashing.

Plus, with up to 14 hours of battery life, a sharp 12MP Center Stage camera for video calls, and Wi-Fi 7 support for future-proofing, they're a solid upgrade if you're still using an older MacBook Air.