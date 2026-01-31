Apple ditches Claude for Google's Gemini to power next-gen Siri
Technology
Apple is teaming up with Google to power the next-gen Siri using Gemini, leaving Anthropic's Claude behind.
Why? Anthropic reportedly wanted Apple to pay billions every year—doubling the price each year for three years—which was just too much.
So, Apple went with Google instead.
Apple will pay Google around $1 billion a year
Apple will pay Google around $1 billion a year for a custom Gemini model that's eight times bigger than what Siri uses now.
The 1.2T model's mixture-of-experts architecture can improve capacity, the reports say.
Rollout date and iOS version not specified
The revamped Siri (codenamed Linwood) has no reported release window or iOS version in the source.
Tim Cook says it'll run on your device or securely in the cloud—calling it a real team-up while Apple keeps building its own AI skills too.