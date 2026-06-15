Apple drops 16 devices from 2026 updates over chip requirements Technology Jun 15, 2026

Apple just shared that 16 of its devices, including several Apple Watches, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs, won't get new software updates when iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate, and tvOS 27 roll out later in 2026.

If you're using an iPad Air (2019), iPad Pro (2018), or an older Watch like Series six, seven, or eight, you'll be left out when iPadOS 27 and watchOS 27 arrive.

The main reason? The new updates need newer chips to run.