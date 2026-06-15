Apple drops 16 devices from 2026 updates over chip requirements
Apple just shared that 16 of its devices, including several Apple Watches, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs, won't get new software updates when iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate, and tvOS 27 roll out later in 2026.
If you're using an iPad Air (2019), iPad Pro (2018), or an older Watch like Series six, seven, or eight, you'll be left out when iPadOS 27 and watchOS 27 arrive.
The main reason? The new updates need newer chips to run.
Apple excludes Intel Macs, Apple TVs
Mac users with Intel-based models like the MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) and Mac Pro (2019) will also miss out on macOS 27 Golden Gate, which now only supports Apple Silicon chips.
Plus, tvOS 27 will drop support for the Apple TV HD (2015) and the first-generation Apple TV 4K (2017).
These changes were announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, WWDC, last week; public releases are expected later this year.