Apple drops urgent iOS update—half of users still at risk
Apple just released a must-have iOS update to patch some serious security flaws in the WebKit engine (the tech behind all iOS browsers).
Hackers have already used these bugs in targeted attacks on older devices, so if you haven't updated yet, it's time.
Grab iOS 26.2 for newer phones or 18.7.3 for older ones, and try rebooting your device now and then to help stay safe.
Why you should care (and watch out for scams)
Surprisingly, about half of eligible iPhone users still haven't updated, which leaves a lot of people open to attacks through any browser—including Chrome and Firefox—since they all use WebKit on iOS.
Apple says the current attacks are pretty targeted but warns that fake alerts might pop up pretending to be from them; always double-check by logging into your Apple account directly, since real alerts won't ask you to click sketchy links.