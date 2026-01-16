Apple drops urgent iOS update—half of users still at risk Technology Jan 16, 2026

Apple just released a must-have iOS update to patch some serious security flaws in the WebKit engine (the tech behind all iOS browsers).

Hackers have already used these bugs in targeted attacks on older devices, so if you haven't updated yet, it's time.

Grab iOS 26.2 for newer phones or 18.7.3 for older ones, and try rebooting your device now and then to help stay safe.