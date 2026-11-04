Apple drops watchOS 27.3 beta with Siri Recap, Live Rewind
Apple just dropped the watchOS 27.3 developer beta, and it's all about making your Apple Watch more helpful in daily life.
The new Audio Intelligence features, Siri Recap and Live Rewind, let you quickly catch up on what you missed: Siri Recap gives you short conversation summaries, while Live Rewind lets you jump back 15 seconds in audio and read a quick transcript.
Apple details audio privacy, health redesign
Apple is also doubling down on privacy with a new overview explaining how your audio stays secure on the device.
Plus, if you're into health tracking, Apple is also releasing its redesigned Health app for testing today in the iOS 27.3 developer beta, and announced expanded language support in global English, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.
All in all, it's about keeping things user-friendly while looking out for your data.