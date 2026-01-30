Apple now has over 2.5 billion active devices
What's the story
Apple has announced a major milestone in its growth story, with 2.5 billion active devices being used around the world. The figure was revealed by CEO Tim Cook during the company's fiscal Q1 2026 earnings call. It includes all of Apple's products such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and more. The number is an important indicator of Apple's market reach and the demand for its hardware products.
Growth trajectory
Apple's device count growth over the years
The 2.5 billion active devices mark a significant increase from the 2.35 billion reported in January 2025, and 2.2 billion in 2024. This means that Apple added some 150 million new devices to its active install base between January last year and now. The number is a testament to the continued demand for Apple's products, particularly the iPhone, which has been instrumental in driving this growth.
Revenue breakdown
iPhone's contribution to Apple's revenue
Cook also highlighted Apple's record revenue of $143.7 billion for Q1 2026, mainly driven by the iPhone family which generated $85.3 billion, a 23% increase year-on-year. Services also hit an all-time high with $30.01 billion in revenue while Mac sales fell short due to tough comparisons with last year's launches. The iPad and wearables such as the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra contributed $8.6 billion and $11.49 billion, respectively, to the company's Q1 2026 earnings.
Indian market
India emerges as a key growth market for Apple
India was a major highlight in Apple's earnings call, with Cook noting strong double-digit revenue growth and the best-ever December quarter. This was attributed to retail expansion efforts. CFO Kevan Parekh also noted that Apple's installed base in India grew at a double-digit rate, further cementing the country's position as an important long-term growth market for the tech giant.