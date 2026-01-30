Apple now has over 2.5 billion active devices

Apple has announced a major milestone in its growth story, with 2.5 billion active devices being used around the world. The figure was revealed by CEO Tim Cook during the company's fiscal Q1 2026 earnings call. It includes all of Apple's products such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and more. The number is an important indicator of Apple's market reach and the demand for its hardware products.

Growth trajectory Apple's device count growth over the years The 2.5 billion active devices mark a significant increase from the 2.35 billion reported in January 2025, and 2.2 billion in 2024. This means that Apple added some 150 million new devices to its active install base between January last year and now. The number is a testament to the continued demand for Apple's products, particularly the iPhone, which has been instrumental in driving this growth.

Revenue breakdown iPhone's contribution to Apple's revenue Cook also highlighted Apple's record revenue of $143.7 billion for Q1 2026, mainly driven by the iPhone family which generated $85.3 billion, a 23% increase year-on-year. Services also hit an all-time high with $30.01 billion in revenue while Mac sales fell short due to tough comparisons with last year's launches. The iPad and wearables such as the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra contributed $8.6 billion and $11.49 billion, respectively, to the company's Q1 2026 earnings.

