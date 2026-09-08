Apple event tomorrow may unveil iPhone 18 Pro models
Technology
Apple is hosting its big event tomorrow, September 9, in Cupertino, starting at 10:30pm IST in India.
Expect the launch of the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, plus rumors are swirling about a possible first-ever foldable iPhone (think book-style), though that's still under wraps.
Apple YouTube stream and software previews
You can catch the live stream on Apple's YouTube or events page, with updates rolling out on its socials.
Alongside shiny new hardware, Apple will share what's next for the next version of iOS and upgrades to its Apple Intelligence platform.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max should bring a slicker design with reducing the space occupied by the Dynamic Island, A20 Pro chip, and a variable-aperture primary camera.