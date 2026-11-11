Apple expected to bring OLED to iPad Air in 2027

BOE might join in as an extra display supplier, but Samsung's taking the spotlight for now.

Apple's also giving the iPad mini an OLED upgrade: went on sale on November 6.

This move follows the iPad Pro OLED refresh in 2024, and under CEO John Ternus, Apple seems keen on speeding up how often it launches new devices.

Industry watchers are predicting millions of these new iPads will ship in 2027.