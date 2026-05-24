Apple expected to improve heart-rate tracking and add Project Mulberry

Apple planning EU 3rd-party streaming support

There is more: Apple's Genmoji and Image Playground are expected to get upgrades for sharper visuals and better personalization using your photo library.

Plus, to follow European Union rules, Apple is working on support for third-party streaming like Google Cast, so AirPlay might not be the only option in Europe anymore.

Some of these features may not arrive until later in the iOS 27 update cycle, but Project Mulberry needs a bit more time before it launches later with iOS 27.