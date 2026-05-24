Apple expected to improve heart-rate tracking and add Project Mulberry
Apple has some big updates coming soon, especially if you're into health tech.
watchOS 27 is expected to improve Apple Watch heart-rate tracking, and a new AI health coach called Project Mulberry is in the works to give you personalized tips and real-time workout guidance.
These changes are all about making your daily health tracking smoother and smarter.
Apple planning EU 3rd-party streaming support
There is more: Apple's Genmoji and Image Playground are expected to get upgrades for sharper visuals and better personalization using your photo library.
Plus, to follow European Union rules, Apple is working on support for third-party streaming like Google Cast, so AirPlay might not be the only option in Europe anymore.
Some of these features may not arrive until later in the iOS 27 update cycle, but Project Mulberry needs a bit more time before it launches later with iOS 27.