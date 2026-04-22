Can John Ternus bring back Steve Jobs-style leadership at Apple?

Apple has announced that John Ternus, the company's hardware chief, will succeed Tim Cook as CEO in September. The decision was revealed with a photo of both executives walking together at Apple's Cupertino campus. The image signified continuity in leadership and the preservation of Cook's legacy. However, Ternus will face challenges in maintaining Apple's dominance while exploring new product categories and navigating the AI landscape.

Leadership transition Shift from consensus-driven leadership Ternus, 50, is expected to bring a more decisive leadership style to Apple. Unlike Cook's consensus-driven approach, Ternus is known for making clear decisions. This shift could mark a departure from the era of collective decision-making by a small group of top executives. The change in leadership style could be similar to that of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs.

Performance history Product expansion under Cook's leadership Under Cook's leadership, Apple launched innovative products like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Vision Pro headset. However, not all of them were successful. The Vision Pro flopped after a decade of development and billions in investments. Meanwhile, Ternus has been instrumental in ensuring timely updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models while improving their quality and performance.

Advertisement

Strategic direction New product categories on the horizon Ternus is expected to lead Apple into new product categories, particularly AI-powered smart home products and wearables. The company's home push includes a facial recognition display, a tabletop robot with a swiveling display for videoconferencing and media playback, and a privacy-focused security camera. The wearables effort spans smart glasses, a pendant device, and new AirPods with computer-vision cameras for scanning surroundings.

Advertisement