Apple fixes critical security flaws in all devices

Apple rolled out major security updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, Apple TVs, and Vision Pro. These updates fix serious flaws that could let hackers take control of your device—so if you use any recent Apple gear, this one's important.

CVE-2025-6558 The main issue fixed is a bug (CVE-2025-6558) in code used by browsers.

If left unpatched, it could let attackers break through security barriers and run their own code on your device—just from you visiting a sketchy website.

Google's security team flagged this back in June.

Apple patched the same flaw that Google fixed in Chrome Apple also patched the same flaw that Google recently fixed in Chrome.