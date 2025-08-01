Baby born from embryo frozen for 31 years

Lindsey and Tim Pierce, who struggled with infertility for nearly a decade, were matched with Archerd's donated embryo based on shared values. Lindsey's successful pregnancy shows how far fertility science has come—proving even decades-old embryos can lead to healthy births.

Ethical questions around embryo freezing

Thaddeus's story highlights how embryo adoption gives hope to families facing infertility and helps reduce the number of unused embryos sitting in storage.

At the same time, it sparks important questions about how long embryos should be kept and used in medicine as technology keeps advancing.