ChatGPT's web links are disappearing from Google search results

OpenAI just disabled a ChatGPT feature that let users share their conversations, after thousands of chats—including some with personal info—ended up searchable on Google. Even though sharing was opt-in, the privacy risks led to a quick shutdown.

Links were indexed by search engines The feature quietly launched earlier this year and allowed shared chat links to be found by search engines.

Fast Company spotted over 4,500 ChatGPT chats on Google, some revealing names and resumes.

Deleting a chat from ChatGPT didn't instantly erase it from search results, so sensitive info could stick around for a while.

OpenAI is working with search providers to remove links OpenAI says user security is top priority and is working with search providers to remove these links.

They're also reminding everyone: think twice before sharing anything private in your chats—it might not disappear right away.