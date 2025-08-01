Online Sanskrit dictionary launched—How to access it
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan just unveiled the KoshaSHRI portal—a massive online Sanskrit dictionary—during a virtual event marking five years of India's National Education Policy.
Built by Deccan College and C-DAC Pune, this free resource is designed to make exploring Sanskrit way more accessible for everyone.
KoshaSHRI lets you search through 1.5 million digitized Sanskrit words and over 10 million reference slips, all with an easy-to-read font that supports Vedic symbols and Roman letters.
Plus, a new center called IKS-EDS was launched alongside it to train researchers and boost collaboration, opening up 21 new academic roles in the process.
It's a big step forward for anyone interested in digging deeper into India's ancient language and knowledge systems.