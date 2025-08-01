Online Sanskrit dictionary launched—How to access it

KoshaSHRI lets you search through 1.5 million digitized Sanskrit words

and over 10 million reference slips, all with an easy-to-read font that supports Vedic symbols and Roman letters.

Plus, a new center called IKS-EDS was launched alongside it to train researchers and boost collaboration, opening up 21 new academic roles in the process.

It's a big step forward for anyone interested in digging deeper into India's ancient language and knowledge systems.