NASA tracking 2 massive asteroids flying past Earth this Sunday

OC6 and OW3 will pass by at safe distances

The first asteroid, 2025 OC6, is about the size of a bus (25 feet wide) and will pass by at 1.5 million miles away—more than six times the distance to the Moon.

The second one, 2025 OW3, is even bigger at 64 feet across and will cruise by from 1.8 million miles out.

Both are moving fast: OC6 at over 16100km/h and OW3 at more than 49910km/h.