Apple, Google raise concerns over satellite connectivity in India

Apple has raised concerns over the need for hardware changes or recertification of its smartphones to provide direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity in India . The tech giant also stressed the importance of safeguarding existing terrestrial networks. The comments were made during informal consultations with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) a few months ago, government officials told ET.

Compliance concerns Tech giants highlight challenges During the discussions, Apple highlighted issues related to cross-border coordination and compliance with countries that don't allow satellite usage. Google also pointed out challenges such as power limitations of handset batteries, antenna constraints on small devices, complex integration with existing terrestrial networks, signal strength issues, and possible modifications needed for D2D services.

Maturity wait Stakeholders propose waiting for ecosystem to mature Most stakeholders have proposed waiting a few years until the ecosystem matures before designating spectrum bands for D2D services. The global adoption of D2D service is expected to accelerate in a few years when the International Telecom Union (ITU) identifies spectrum bands at the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-27) in October-November 2027 in China.

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Regulatory review TRAI seeks views on D2D services The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also released a consultation paper seeking views on D2D technology. The regulator is trying to determine whether D2D services should be provided using spectrum meant for mobile satellite service or airwaves available for mobile services like 4G and 5G. Once allowed, users could connect their smartphones directly to satellites, ensuring connectivity even without terrestrial signals.

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