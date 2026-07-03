Apple has device refresh starting 2nd half 2026, Siri delayed
Technology
Apple has a big lineup refresh coming over the next year and a half, with new iPhones, Macs, iPads, and smart home devices on the way.
The first wave of launches is expected to start in the second half of 2026, even though some features like the new Siri are taking a bit longer.
Rumored iPhone Ultra and M5 Macs
The headline act is the rumored iPhone Ultra, Apple's first foldable phone with a 7.7-inch inner screen and Touch ID on the power button, plus it'll run on iOS 27 made for foldables.
On top of that, expect Macs powered by M5 chips, an OLED MacBook Ultra by late 2026 or early 2027, and an upgraded Apple TV with Wi-Fi 7.
There's also talk of a Home Hub touchscreen for FaceTime calls at home and updates to Apple Watch health features and Maps.